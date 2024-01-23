Ditch That Weird Little Apple TV Remote and Get This $25 Upgrade Instead

The Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices we've tested, and it comes in a couple of different configurations, too. But as great as it is, there is one area where it absolutely lets itself down. I'm talking about the terrible remote, and while the latest generation of the Siri Remote is better than those that came before it, it's still too small and easy to lose. Now, you can replace it with a much better product and save some money at the same time.

That better option is the Function101 Apple TV remote, a product that would normally sell for $30 but is yours today for just $25 as part of StackSocial's latest discount. That's a 16% saving, but it's one that isn't going to hang around for long, so be sure to get your order in soon.

The remote is much more chunky than Apple's, which means it's easier to find and less likely to slide between the cushions on your sofa. It also has all the buttons you're going to want, including a menu button, navigation arrows and a whole slate of buttons for media playback control.

The Function101 remote works with all Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes and will also work with most modern TV sets. The only thing worth being aware of is the lack of a Siri button, but if we're being honest, that isn't all that big of a deal. Sorry, Siri.

If the bad remote has been the one thing holding you back from investing in an Apple TV, be sure to check out our collection of the best Apple TV deals before you rush out and get one.