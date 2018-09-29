Disney's Mickey & Roadster Racers Puzzle 3-Pk for $4 + pickup at Walmart

  • CNET
Walmart offers the Disney's Mickey and the Roadster Racers Puzzle 3-Pack for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes two regular jigsaw puzzles and a floor puzzle

Also on offers is the Disney Pixar's Cars 3 Puzzle 3-Pack for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find

