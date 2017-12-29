Disney's Jungle Book 14" Sing & Talk Baloo for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney's The Jungle Book 14" Sing & Talk Baloo Plush for $12.07. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. It features sound bytes, courtesy of Bill Murray, and it sings "Bear Necessities."
