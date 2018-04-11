Disney Roadster Racers Pit Crew Workbench for $31 + free shipping, padding

Walmart offers the Disney Junior Mickey and the Roadster Racers Pit Crew Workbench for $34.99 . Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $45. It features four play metal pieces, 15 screws, 10 nails, and three tool holders.



Update: The price has dropped to $30.99.