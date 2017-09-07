Disney Princess Magical Kitchen for $21 + $6 s&h

  • CNET
Jet.com offers the Disney Princess Magical Kitchen for $29.33. Coupon code "PEOPLEKIDS" drops it to $20.53. With $5.99 for shipping, that's $3 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $20, excluding the mention below. It features bubbling and sizzling sound effects when the pan is placed on top of the stove and includes a sunny side up egg, one cupcake, salt and pepper shakers, two cereal boxes, one juice box, frying pan, a mixing spoon, and a spatula. Deal ends September 10.

