Disney Princess Belle Enchanted Dollhouse for $55 + free shipping

Walmart offers the KidKraft Disney Princess Belle Enchanted Dollhouse for $54.97 with free shipping. That's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $15.) This 3-level playhouse stands 46.5" tall and accommodates dolls up to 12" tall. It comes with 13 accessory pieces, including the castle's come-to-life furniture characters Lumiere, Wardrobe, and Ottoman.
