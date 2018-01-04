Disney Playmation Avengers Repulsor Pack for $8 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Disney Playmation Avengers Starter Pack Repulsor for $9.99. Coupon code "NEWYEARS20" cuts the price to $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention and is the lowest price we could find by $8. It includes repulsor gear with motion-sensing technology, two power activators, two smart figures, and 25 embedded missions. 12 AA batteries are required (not included).
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!