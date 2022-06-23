Disney-Pixar Fans Can Earn Up to $10 In Prime Day Credits With 'Lightyear' Deal

Lightyear hit theaters June 17, and with no streaming release dates set, you'll need to take a trip to your local cinema to see it anytime soon. The Toy Story spinoff is a perfect way to keep kids entertained during these hot summer months while they are out of school, and it's also a nostalgic romp for millennials who loved the original franchise.

But the best part? Amazon is offering credit towards its massive Prime Day event as part of its early Prime Day deals. Now through July 13, you can when you buy a movie ticket or Lightyear merch, or $10 if you do both. This offer is only available for Prime Members and is limited to a maximum reward of $10 per customer and account.

To qualify, go to Atom directly via the ticket link on Amazon's promo page and enter the promo code Lightyear during checkout. Once you make your purchase, you will receive an e-mail from Amazon for the credit, along with any instructions you may need for redemption during Prime Day. This year Prime Day starts on July 12, and the 48-hour sale will offer low prices on thousands of items.

