Disney Pixar Cars 3 Talking Toy Vehicle for $5 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Disney Pixar Cars 3 Lights and Sounds Talking Toy Vehicle in Various Characters for $4.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Each character repeats over 15 sentences.
Note: The character is selected at random.
