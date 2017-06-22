  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Disney Moana Projection Boat Playset for $12 + free shipping

Disney Moana Projection Boat Playset for $12 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in 5 hours from now / Buy Now
$12 Buy Now

Today only, Disney Store offers the Disney Moana Projection Boat Playset for $11.99. Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. It includes rolling water base, three star projector slides, boat, Moana, Maui, hawk, Tamatoa, and two kakamora.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!