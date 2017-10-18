Disney Minnie / Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Train for $16 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kiddieland Disney 2-in-1 Train with Trailer in Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse for $15.86. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.97 shipping charge. That's $23 below our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $6.) It features a caboose and rideable cab, forward and reverse modes, and realistic train sounds. Six D batteries are required (included).