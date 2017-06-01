  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Disney Minnie Bow-Tique Cash Register for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Disney Minnie Bow-Tique Cash Register for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 1 hour ago / Buy Now
$10 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Disney Minnie Bow-Tique Cash Register for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. It features Minnie phrases, realistic cash register sounds, play scanner, cash drawer, play coins, play money, and a pretend credit card.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!