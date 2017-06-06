Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Talking Mobile for $18 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Get Better Talking Mobile, model no. 92266, for $19.87. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $17.98. That's $12 below our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. It features a motion-activated siren, working ladder, light and sound EKG, otoscope, thermometer, bandage sticker dispenser, working CB, and it requires two AA batteries (included.)
