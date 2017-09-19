Disney Frozen Northern Lights Elsa Doll for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Frozen Northern Lights Elsa Doll for $12.47. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8; most major stores charge at least $30. It measures 14" tall, features poseable arms and head, says 40 phrases, and sings everyone's favorite recent Disney tune, "Let It Go."
