Disney Frozen Musical Lights Elsa for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Frozen Musical Lights Elsa for $9.87. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest total price we could find by $9. It features light-up snowflakes and sings "Let It Go" ("Possibly until the end of time" - editor and parent Elizabeth Z). It requires three AAA batteries (included).
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!