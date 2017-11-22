Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Rising Castle for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hasbro Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle Play Set for $24.95. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $14. It includes an Elsa doll with two outfits, cape, nine snap-ins, ice castle with stool, vanity, ice cream sundae, coffee table, chaise couch, Olaf, throne, six ice crystals, and sparkly cuff.