Disney Frozen Arendelle Palace Dollhouse for $50 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the KidKraft Disney Frozen Arendelle Palace Dollhouse for $94. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $50. (The item must currently be available in store to see this price; ship-to-store pickup does not qualify.) That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Over four feet tall, it features three levels and five rooms with fabric drapes.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!