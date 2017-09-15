  • CNET
  • Disney Finding Dory Toddler 6V Quad for $29 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Finding Dory Toddler 6-volt Quad for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $40 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. It features push-button acceleration, 1.5mph maximum speed, 6-volt battery, and charger

