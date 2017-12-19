Disney Emoji Mickey Mouse 13" Plush for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Disney Emoji Mickey Mouse 13" Plush for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It is based off both the famous Disney figure and the emoji expressions in Disney Emoji Blitz.



Note: Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.) Otherwise, shipped orders placed by 11:59 pm today (December 19) are expected to arrive by Christmas.