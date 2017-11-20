Disney Cars 3 Thunder Hollow Track Set for $20 + pickup at Walmart

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Walmart offers the Disney / Pixar Cars 3 Thunder Hollow Criss-Cross Track Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. It measures 22" x 3.75" x 12" and features a motorized booster. It includes a 1:55 scale Lightning McQueen vehicle.

