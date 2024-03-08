Discover Your Heritage for Just $59 at Ancestry

We all like to know who we are and where we come from, but that isn't always easy for a whole variety of reasons. An at-home testing kit can reveal quite a lot about your family history, and it doesn't have to break the bank. Ancestry is a company that's been helping people via DNA test kits for some time now, and this is your chance to take the service for a spin at a discounted rate.

Ancestry is now offering you the chance to pick up an entry-level kit for just $59, a deal that saves you $40 off the usual asking price. There are step-up options on sale as well: You can get the AncestryDNA + World Explorer Membership for $60 or the All Access Membership for just $149, a $40 and $50 savings respectively.

No matter which of the Ancestry offerings you choose, you'll get two main features: detailed information about your family's origins right down to the geographical regions involved, and DNA matches allowing you to organize and connect with your DNA relatives as easily as possible.

Those looking to spend a little more can add additional information to their report, including data on things like military records, how your genes may influence your nutrition and appearance, and a whole lot more.

Note that this deal ends on March 17, so you'll need to take advantage of it sooner rather than later if you'd like to save up to $50 off your new AncestryDNA kit.