Deals

Discounted Samsung Q60B Series QLED 4K TVs Start at Just $428

Right now you can save up to $200 when you revamp your entertainment space with a TV that offers 4K resolution, voice assistance and more.

The Samsung Q60B Series QLED smart TV is displayed against a green background.
Samsung/CNET

If you're in the market for a new TV, then you've probably found there are a ton of options. We've tested a ton to help you find high-quality models, and right now at Amazon you can grab select Samsung Q60B Series TVs at a discount, starting at just $428 -- with some sizes even down to all-time low prices, including the 43-inch and 60-inch models. 

Selected as one of the best 4K TVs available right now, this 2022 model TV is a good investment, offering solid image quality and performance and a plethora of sizes to fit just about any room in the house. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR10 and HDR10 Plus and 4K upscaling. It also sports a thin design, a battery-free, solar-powered remote, object tracking sound lite and a cloud gaming hub -- it even has multiple voice assistants built-in, including Alexa. 

Check out these price cuts:

CNET's David Katzmaier called the Q60B Series "a sweet spot between affordability and features" -- and with the additional savings you can get right now, it's an even better deal.  