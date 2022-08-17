DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today

The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle.

If you're in the market for a new set of tools, Amazon has some combo sets on sale right now that will help you get your next task done efficiently and effectively. Today only, you can snag at up to 54% off. Keep in mind that these offers will expire tonight.

This includes a hammer drill and a driver, both of which are cordless and feature a brushless motor, as well as a 2-aH battery, a 4-aH battery, a charger and a contractor bag. The impact driver is lightweight and compact so that it can fit into tight spaces. It has three speed settings, while the drill has two. Both tools feature an LED light for increased visibility in dark or confined spaces. The kit normally lists for $339, but it's discounted by $110 today, so you'll pay just $229 for the versatile set.

Another option worth considering is the , which comes with two 20-volt Max 5-aH batteries and DeWalt's electric palm sander, which has a brushless motor. At $478, this setup typically breaks the bank, but today it's marked down by 54%, saving you $259 and bringing the price to $219. The charger included in the battery starter kit can charge all 12, 20 and 60-volt Max batteries at a 4-amp charge rate. There's even a handy bag included to store it all. The XR palm sander has a variable speed control, from 8,000 to 14,000 orbits per minute, and a low profile height for close precision sanding.

And for everyday jobs, the is a solid option. With a price cut of $80, the cost drops to just $149 for the DeWalt drill. It's lightweight and compact, and it features two speed settings, a three-mode LED light, an ergonomic grip handle for better balance and control and a metal 1/2-inch ratcheting chuck for superior bit-gripping strength. The included XR lithium-ion battery has 33% more capacity than standard packs and comes equipped with a fuel gauge so that you know when it's time to recharge on the included charger.

Read more: New Homeowners Toolkit: Here Are the Tools You Need to Get Going