Develop Skills in Cybersecurity and IT for Hundreds Less With This Discounted Bundle

Demand for IT experts is only growing, particularly in cybersecurity. If you've been considering taking the leap into cybersecurity, now is a great time to start. You can get lifetime access to the for just $79 right now, saving you hundreds off what it would cost you to take each course individually. But if you're interested, act soon, because this offer expires tonight.

You'll get lifetime access to the 26-course bundle from iCollege, which has been providing e-learning content for almost 20 years, with classes discussing security fundamentals like secure development practices, common vulnerabilities, exploitation prevention, disaster recovery and more. Coursework includes CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, Linux, Python and more.

With over 408 hours of material that you can access anytime from your PC or tablet, you can work at your own pace and revisit topics as necessary. That means you won't have to leave your current job to prepare for a career shift. And this bundle should prepare you for the certification exams you'll need to be a stand-out candidate when you're ready to shift careers.

Read more: Best Identity Theft Protection and Monitoring Services for 2022