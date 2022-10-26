Surface Pro 9 Review iOS 16 Features That Drain Batteries Anker's First 3D Printer HRV and You Netflix Password Sharing Trauma Changes You Thanksgiving Turkey Costs Rise Best Buy Sale
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Develop Skills in Cybersecurity and IT for Hundreds Less With This Discounted Bundle

Take advantage of this one-day deal to get lifetime access to over 408 hours of e-learning coursework that can prepare you for a career in cybersecurity.
A laptop keyboard is displayed against a black background
Philipp Katzenberger/Unsplash

Demand for IT experts is only growing, particularly in cybersecurity. If you've been considering taking the leap into cybersecurity, now is a great time to start. You can get lifetime access to the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle for just $79 right now, saving you hundreds off what it would cost you to take each course individually. But if you're interested, act soon, because this offer expires tonight.

See at Stacksocial

You'll get lifetime access to the 26-course bundle from iCollege, which has been providing e-learning content for almost 20 years, with classes discussing security fundamentals like secure development practices, common vulnerabilities, exploitation prevention, disaster recovery and more. Coursework includes CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, Linux, Python and more. 

With over 408 hours of material that you can access anytime from your PC or tablet, you can work at your own pace and revisit topics as necessary. That means you won't have to leave your current job to prepare for a career shift. And this bundle should prepare you for the certification exams you'll need to be a stand-out candidate when you're ready to shift careers.  

Read more: Best Identity Theft Protection and Monitoring Services for 2022

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.