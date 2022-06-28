Dermstore's Last Chance Sale: Save an Extra 10% on Discounted Products

If you're planning to soak up a little sun this summer, it may be time to look into stronger SPF skincare that will keep your skin hydrated and protected no matter where you are. This last chance sale at Dermstore will help you save money while saving your skin. that are already up to 40% off with the coupon code EXTRA10. There are over 180 products and kits in this sale, but many are already out of stock. Grab yours while you can; the offer lasts until July 10.

Dermstore is known for carrying trendy and budget-friendly brands, and many are offering discounts during this sale. That includes skincare sets like the (originally $83, now just $52 after discounts) and the (now $161 with a retail value of $415), as well as single products like (now $45, $19 off).

Dermstore has its own curated kits that can target specific skin issues. For those who want to target hyperpigmentation and dull skin, . It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, SPF cream, gycolic peel, discoloration serum and more. A $200 value, the set is usually $75, but you can have it for just $47. Take care of your hair with the , a set of 10 different products for just $38. Other items in the sale include make up, face masks, candles, hair styling tools and skincare tools. All orders over $50 ship free.