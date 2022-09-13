Save Up to $41 On Depstech 4K Webcams Right Now at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade the video quality of your game streams or work-related video calls, your webcam can make a huge difference. Since remote work is still pervasive and chatting with friends and family online is still popular, why not improve the quality of your image beyond what the built-in webcam from your laptop allows?

Right now, you can grab a Depstech 4K webcam for less at Amazon. You can pick up the for just $38 when you activate the instant coupon and use the promo code 3ORQLPYU at checkout, saving you $32 compared to the usual price. You can also save $41 on the slightly more advanced with the instant coupon and promo code UJVT6R5J, dropping the price down to just $49. There's no set expiration on these deals, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts before they're gone.

Both of these webcams are easy to use and can be affixed directly to your computer or used with the included tripod. They're equipped with a Sony image sensor that has up to 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution at 30 frames per second, and an autofocus feature that includes face-tracking capabilities to keep focus on you, rather than unwanted background objects. Plus, they're equipped with dual microphones and noise-reduction capabilities to help cut out any extraneous background noise so you can be heard loud and clear on your calls. When you're not using it, simply close the privacy cover to keep your lens free from dust and debris. These webcams are also plug-and-play, which means that there's no special software or drivers, they're compatible with both Mac and PC and a USB cable is included.

The main difference between the two models is that the step-up features low-light correction that automatically adjusts the webcam's exposure and white balance so you're getting the best possible image in every light. The DW50 also comes with its own remote so you can easily mute or unmute, turn the image on or off, adjust brightness and more -- even when you're not at your desk. And for even more bargains, be sure to check out all of the best webcam deals available now.