Deals

Dell's 'Black Friday in July' Sale Offers Up to $500 in Savings

Get incredible deals on laptops, desktops and gaming PCs, plus free next day delivery.

Keeping up with tech giants like Best Buy and B&H Photo who host their own summer sale events ahead of Prime Day, Dell just announced its "Black Friday in July" sale where you can save hundreds on your next computer.

New Inspiron 24 5000 All-In-One
$780 at Dell
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop
$1,500 at Dell
Inspiron desktop
$390 at Dell
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HFL
$260 at Dell

The sale includes discounts of up to 50% off monitors, laptops, gaming PCs, desktops, and XPS premium laptops. You can find a desktop for the whole family with touchscreen and superior graphics for as little as $780. Popular gaming computers like the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop (which is now on clearance for $1,500, a savings of $930) are up to $1,000 off. These computers are made for performance, with top models offering 1TB of hard drive space and 32GB of RAM. Monitors are on sale for as low as $100. Get whatever you need quickly; this deal is on only while supplies last.

