Dell's 'Black Friday in July' Sale Offers Up to $500 in Savings

Keeping up with tech giants like Best Buy and B&H Photo who host their own summer sale events ahead of Prime Day, Dell just announced its "Black Friday in July" sale where you can save hundreds on your next computer.
The sale includes discounts of up to 50% off monitors, laptops, gaming PCs, desktops, and XPS premium laptops. You can find a desktop for the whole family with touchscreen and superior graphics for as little as $780. Popular gaming computers like the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop (which is now on clearance for $1,500, a savings of $930) are up to $1,000 off. These computers are made for performance, with top models offering 1TB of hard drive space and 32GB of RAM. Monitors are on sale for as low as $100. Get whatever you need quickly; this deal is on only while supplies last.
Laptop deals
- New Inspiron 114 5000: $750 (save $150)
- G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop: $800 (save $139)
- XPS 13 Touch laptop: $850 (save $200)
- XPS 15 Touch laptop: $1,650 (save $650)
Gaming computer deals
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop: $1,300 (save $500)
- Alienware x15 laptop: $1,550 (save $750)
- Alienware x17 laptop: $2,000 (save $1,250)
- Alienware Aurora R12 desktop: $1,700 (save $1,000)
Desktop deals
- XPS desktop: $1,300 (save $250)
- Inspiron 24 5000 black all-in-one with bipod stand: $460 (save $120)
- Inspiron 24 500 silver all-in-one with arch stand: $520 (save $150)
- New Inspiron 27 700 all-in-one: $870 (save $80)
Monitor deals
- Dell 22 SE2222H: $100 (save $90)
- Dell 24 SE2422H: $130 (save $90)
- Dell 27 gaming monitor: $300 (save $290)
- Dell 27 curved gaming monitor: $280 (save $160)