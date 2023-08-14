Dell Knocks Up to $500 Off Laptops and More at Its Back to School Sale

Fall classes will be starting soon, which means it's time to start getting everything you need to head back to campus this year. And one of the most important tools for any college student is a dependable laptop. Dell makes some of our favorite Windows laptops on the market in 2023, and right now, you can snag one for less at its ongoing back to school sale.

Dell is offering up to $500 off select laptops and two-in-ones, as well as desktops, monitors and other accessories. And to help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best values available at this sale below. Just note that these deals are only available through Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Dell Dell XPS 13: $899 Save $200 Because you'll probably be lugging your laptop across campus pretty frequently, you may want to consider a compact model, like the Dell XPS 13. It's our favorite small Windows laptop, and features a 13.4-inch full HD display. This configuration comes equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, making it a midrange model that can handle your basic needs. $899 at Dell

Dell Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $580 Save $220 If you want something a little more versatile, you can pick up this Inspiron 16 two-in-one laptop. It features a 16-inch HD touchscreen display, which rotates a full 360-degrees so you can use it as both a laptop and a tablet. Internally, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. $580 at Dell

Dell Dell Inspiron 24 all-in-one desktop: $750 Save $300 There's more than just laptops on sale, too. If you prefer a more permanent workstation, you can snag this Inspiron 24 all-in-one desktop for $300 off. This compact desktop features a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen, and comes equipped with an AMD Radeon GPU. This configuration has an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a substantial 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a wireless mouse and keyboard so you've got everything you need right in the box. $250 at Dell

More great Dell back to school deals:

There's a huge selection of other laptops, PCs and accessories on sale, so be sure to shop around for even more great back to school bargains.