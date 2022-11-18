Dell Drops the Xbox Series S to All-Time Low of $235 With This Black Friday Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The countdown to Black Friday is on, and retailers are slashing prices on thousands of items. Gamers who have been holding out on buying the Xbox Series S may finally want to pull the trigger, as Dell has beat out retailers like Target, Best Buy and Microsoft, who dropped the price to $250, and is selling the console for the . That's an extra $15 off competitors' prices.

Not only is the Series S one of the cheapest consoles on the market, but it's also more compact than the Series X and it's all-digital, which means you can cut down on the clutter caused by physical game disks. While the Series S plays at 1440p instead of true 4K resolution, it makes a minimal difference, and probably won't matter to most casual gamers. It also comes with 512GB of storage, but if you find you're running low with an all-digital game library, you can always add an expansion card for additional space. Plus, it's worth considering that with the $10 Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription you might not need to buy any games at all, depending on your personal preferences.

A previous deal on the Xbox Series S that included a free gift card sold out quickly, and we expect this deal to do the same, so be sure to make your selection soon if you want to nab the console at this fantastic price.

