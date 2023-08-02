X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Deal of the Day: Upgrade Your PS5 With This $140 2TB M.2 SSD Storage Deal (Save $130)

Grab this discounted solid-state drive from WD and get the most out of your next-gen console with this one-day deal.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The WD SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5 is displayed against a blue background.
WD/CNET

WD M.2 SN850P 2TB SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5: $140

Save $130

This solid-state drive allows you to upgrade your next-gen console with 2TB of added storage so you can keep even more titles on your gaming device. And right now Best Buy has slashed the price by $130. 

$140 at Best Buy

It's much easier to find Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console in stock these days. If you're an avid gamer, you've probably found that the included 1TB SSD can fill up fast as you're trying new titles and saving all of your progress. But if you're in need of a higher storage capacity, you can give your device a boost with an M.2 SSD

Best Buy has discounted WD's SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with heatsink by $130, bringing the price down to just $140. It comes with 2TB of additional storage for your PlayStation 5 console -- and it's officially licensed and tested for full compatibility with your PS5's M.2 slot. However, you'll want to act quickly if you're interested in this deal, because this offer will expire tonight, Aug. 2, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

It's imperative that you invest in an M.2 drive with an integrated heatsink to prevent overheating, which this M.2 SSD option provides. Plus it reaches read speeds of up to 7,300 megabytes per second and has a write speed of up to 6,600 megabytes per second so your gameplay should be seamless. And because you can play directly from the drive, you won't have to transfer or delete games from your console. At just $140, it's a win-win for any serious gamer. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games