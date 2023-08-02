Deal of the Day: Upgrade Your PS5 With This $140 2TB M.2 SSD Storage Deal (Save $130)

It's much easier to find Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console in stock these days. If you're an avid gamer, you've probably found that the included 1TB SSD can fill up fast as you're trying new titles and saving all of your progress. But if you're in need of a higher storage capacity, you can give your device a boost with an M.2 SSD.

Best Buy has discounted WD's SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with heatsink by $130, bringing the price down to just $140. It comes with 2TB of additional storage for your PlayStation 5 console -- and it's officially licensed and tested for full compatibility with your PS5's M.2 slot. However, you'll want to act quickly if you're interested in this deal, because this offer will expire tonight, Aug. 2, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

It's imperative that you invest in an M.2 drive with an integrated heatsink to prevent overheating, which this M.2 SSD option provides. Plus it reaches read speeds of up to 7,300 megabytes per second and has a write speed of up to 6,600 megabytes per second so your gameplay should be seamless. And because you can play directly from the drive, you won't have to transfer or delete games from your console. At just $140, it's a win-win for any serious gamer.