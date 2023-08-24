Deal of the Day: This Powerful 112-Watt Charger Is Down to $28 Today Only (Save $65)

Most of us love our technology, but the devices we rely on most have a limited battery life -- and the more we use them, the faster those bars drain. Having a versatile USB-C PD charger to juice up all of your electronics quickly can be a lifesaver, whether you're traveling or just need to charge multiple items at once. Usually the more powerful a charger is, the higher the price tag.

Right now, you can score a massive markdown on Insignia's NS-PW3X1A1C2W22 wall charger at Best Buy. Normally $93, this one-day sale slashes the price by $65 -- that means you can snag one for just $28 if you buy today. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 24, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

Not only does this wall charger deliver up to 112 watts of power so you can power even your most demanding devices throughout your day, but when you you have more than one device that needs a boost, the two USB-C ports and single USB-A port can be used simultaneously. It's also compact and has a foldable plug, which makes it even easier to store or transport. Note that this charger does not come with any charging cables, but it's universally compatible with all brands, so it's easy to buy extras if you need them.