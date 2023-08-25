Deal of the Day: Waterpik Flossers Are Up to 41% Off Right Now at Amazon

When it comes to keeping your teeth and gums in great shape, flossing is a crucial factor. It can help clear debris and plaque and fight cavities, gum disease and other oral health issues. But flossing can also be tough for some people. I struggled for years to get hard-to-reach areas in the back of my mouth with traditional flossing methods -- but Waterpik flossers use a stream of water to help you clear every nook and cranny. And, right now, Amazon has slashed the price on some of the best Waterpik flossers out there by up to 41%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

There are plenty of water flossers out there, but one of my personal favorites is the Aquarius water flosser from Waterpik. Regularly listing for $100, you can grab the Aquarius model for just $60 right now in the blue and gray variants -- or snag the black color variant for $1 less. It has 10 settings so you can customize the stream of water to your comfort. Plus it removes up to 99.9% of plaque.

I bought one of the Aquarius water flossers last year and really enjoy being able to customize the pressure. My dentist noticed an improvement within just a couple of months. And I prefer this model because it has a larger reservoir (22 ounces) to get the job done without needing to refill halfway through and is still compact enough that it doesn't take up much counterspace. It also comes with seven different tips so that various members of your family can use the same device.

And if you travel a lot or you have braces and need a model that you can take on the go with you, the Cordless Slide flosser -- which comes with a travel bag and four different tips -- is on sale for as low as $56 right now. That's a $34 savings over its list price. Waterpik even has rechargeable electric toothbrushes with three cleaning modes and a travel case available for $80 -- that's a 20% savings. If you're ready to take charge of your oral health, now is the time to invest in some helpful tools at a great price.