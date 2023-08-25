X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Deal of the Day: Waterpik Flossers Are Up to 41% Off Right Now at Amazon

Prioritize your oral health and clean hard-to-reach areas for less, with deep discounts on Waterpik water flossers.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Two different Waterpik models are displayed against a blue background.
Waterpik/CNET

Waterpik Flossers

Save Up to 41%

Taking good care of your teeth and gums is an important part of maintaining your overall health. Right now you can get Waterpik flossers to make the job easier, starting at just $59 at Amazon. 

See at Amazon

When it comes to keeping your teeth and gums in great shape, flossing is a crucial factor. It can help clear debris and plaque and fight cavities, gum disease and other oral health issues. But flossing can also be tough for some people. I struggled for years to get hard-to-reach areas in the back of my mouth with traditional flossing methods -- but Waterpik flossers use a stream of water to help you clear every nook and cranny. And, right now, Amazon has slashed the price on some of the best Waterpik flossers out there by up to 41%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

There are plenty of water flossers out there, but one of my personal favorites is the Aquarius water flosser from Waterpik. Regularly listing for $100, you can grab the Aquarius model for just $60 right now in the blue and gray variants -- or snag the black color variant for $1 less. It has 10 settings so you can customize the stream of water to your comfort. Plus it removes up to 99.9% of plaque. 

I bought one of the Aquarius water flossers last year and really enjoy being able to customize the pressure. My dentist noticed an improvement within just a couple of months. And I prefer this model because it has a larger reservoir (22 ounces) to get the job done without needing to refill halfway through and is still compact enough that it doesn't take up much counterspace. It also comes with seven different tips so that various members of your family can use the same device.   

And if you travel a lot or you have braces and need a model that you can take on the go with you, the Cordless Slide flosser -- which comes with a travel bag and four different tips -- is on sale for as low as $56 right now. That's a $34 savings over its list price. Waterpik even has rechargeable electric toothbrushes with three cleaning modes and a travel case available for $80 -- that's a 20% savings. If you're ready to take charge of your oral health, now is the time to invest in some helpful tools at a great price. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Personal Care Guides

Eye Care
Dental Care
Mental Health
Other Personal Care