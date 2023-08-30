Deal of the Day: Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back to All-Time Low of $200 (Save $50)

The second-generation AirPods Pro boast a number of improvements -- including better sound, active noise canceling and battery life over the previous model -- making them the best AirPods currently available. This model earned a CNET Editors' Choice award last year. While it can be difficult to find many deals on Apple products, Target has slashed the price of these premium headphones by $50, bringing them to just $200 right now. That knocks their cost back down to the lowest price we've seen. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 30, so we recommend making your purchase soon if you're interested.

With Apple's new H2 chip, which delivers better overall performance, along with an extended battery life of up to six hours per charge with noise canceling on, these headphones are a solid upgrade -- especially at this price. They're also IPX4-rated splash-proof, come with an upgraded charging case and have new swipe volume controls that make them more convenient to use. And if you need to stay connected on the go, these earbuds offer excellent voice calling performance, too. For iPhone users in particular, this deal is a slam dunk.