DC Justice League 6" Batman Tact Suit Figure for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mattel DC Justice League 6" Batman Tact Suit Figure for $7.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Here's a thought: Can Batman really be called a superhero? He might be super, and a hero, but doesn't "Superhero" imply a superpower? Discuss.
