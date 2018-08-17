DC Gotham Rescue Lights and Sounds Batmobile for $7 + $6 s&h

  • CNET
Walmart offers the DC Gotham Rescue Lights and Sounds 2016 Batmobile for $7 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It features motorized forward drive, vocals and driving / weapons sounds, and a projecting Batman logo. Three AA batteries are required, included.

