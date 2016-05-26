DC Comics Batman Batmobile 6V Rideon for $99 + free shipping

  • CNET
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 and it does not, unfortunately, come in adult-size, but adults are welcome to argue about whether cannons belong on the Batmobile because Batman doesn't use guns...except in the movies...and the early comics...and some of the video games...and Final Crisis... Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • forward and reverse drive
  • light up cannons
  • top speed of 2.5 miles per hour
  • 5 unique sounds activated from the steering wheel
