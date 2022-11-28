Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Most Google Store Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Available Now: Save on Nest, Chromecast and More

While the crazy Cyber Monday deals may have died down, the Google Store is still offering worthwhile discounts on their Nest and Chromecast products.
Cyber Monday is now over, but you still have a chance to cash in on these Black Friday-like savings from the Google Store

Whether you're looking for a phone, a smart doorbell, a new Wi-Fi router, a smartwatch or a set of wireless earbuds, Google has you covered with deals across its hardware line, including the new Pixel 7 smartphone and various Fitbits. But time is running out: This week is the last chance to take advantage of these discounts, so now's your chance to get a deal on a holiday gift or something for yourself. 

We've highlighted a few of the best deals from the Google Store below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.

Nest Hub (2nd gen): $50 - Save $50

The second-gen Nest Hub smart display has a 7-inch display that lets you stream content, look up recipes, video chat with friends and loved ones, and more. It also has Google Assistant integrated so you can check the weather, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices and everything else you use Assistant for throughout the day.

Chromecast with Google TV: $20 - Save $10

With the Chromecast with Google TV, you can get all of your entertainment from one place, whether you want to watch Andor on Disney Plus, catch any of the World Cup games or play your favorite games. If you're good with the HD version, it's currently only $20, but you can pay $40 for the 4K Chromecast.

More deals at the Google Store:

