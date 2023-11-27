Cyber Monday Gift Card Deal: Pay $85 for $100 to Spend at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and More

If you have any teens or tweens to buy for this holiday, deep down you already know they'd rather spend the money themselves than open a pair of khakis or culottes that you picked out. If you have some inevitable gift card recipients on your list, score them a $100 gift card to spend at Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy or Athleta for only $85 when you get it at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

That's 15% off the spend value (and a 15% bigger smile you'll see on Christmas morning.) You can also nab a $50 card for $42.50 or a $25 card for $21.25. Choose a digital gift card or have a physical card sent, and there's no limit to how many you can buy, so feel free to knock off an entire column of those hard-to-buy-for folks with these Cyber Monday gift cards at 15% off.

Gift cards can be redeemed at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta stores across the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and online.