Get These 92+ Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 at Amazon, Walmart and More Before They're Gone

Cyber Monday sales are up and running across a range of retailers, bringing more deals across a range of categories, from home tech and games to beauty and fitness. Stretch your holiday gift budget further this year by shopping the sales at major retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more. We've dug up some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less.
These low-price Cyber Monday deals are perfect for those inexpensive gifts you need for family members, friends or coworkers (hello, holiday party gift exchange games). And if your budget is a bit larger, we've also got the best Cyber Monday deals for $50 and under. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the most recent sales details. Happy gifting!
Cyber Monday tech deals under $25
Smart home deals and sales
Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.
This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $15 (save $25)
- Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Music Unlimited: $10 (save $39)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Amazon Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- SwitchBot Smart Plug Mini: $9 (save $11)
- Wemo Smart Plug with Thread: $25 (save $5)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $17 (save $8)
Streaming device deals for your TV
If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $9 (save $11)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Roku Express HD streaming box: $18 (save $12)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $18 (save $12)
Audio deals: Portable speakers, wireless earbuds, more
The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.
- TicPods ANC true wireless earbuds: $24 (save $6)
- Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds: $19 (save $7)
- JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds: $25 (save $25)
- Oontz Angle3 Bluetooth speaker: $18 (save $17)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $19 (save $11)
- Skullcandy Set in-ear earbuds: $7 (save $24)
- AirPods Pro leather case: $21 (save $9)
Tech accessory deals
This tiny USB-C charger offers an impressive 30 watts of output to help you charge all your gear as fast as it can. There are several different options with outputs as high as 65 watts.
- Razer Anzu smart glasses: $25 (save $175)
- Logitech C270 HD webcam: $25 (save $15)
- Logitech Pebble M350 wireless mouse: $24 (save $5 or more in select colors)
- Tile Mate: $18 (save $7)
- SanDisk 256GB microSD card: $20 (save $13)
- Adonit Mini 4 stylus: $14 (save $6)
- Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning cable: From $2 with code BUYCABLE
- AirTag keychains: $14 (save $6)
- Apple Watch sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Apple Watch Nike sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Zens 10W wireless charger: $25 (save $5)
- Lexar JumpDrive V40 USB 64GB USB flash drive (3-pack): $17 (save $13)
- Wage Universal gaming headset: $6 (save $19)
Cyber Monday home deals under $25
At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 electric egg cooker: $17 (save $11)
- Dash deluxe rapid egg cooker: $21 (save $9)
- Dash precision meat thermometer: $19 (save $21)
- Yankee Candle car air freshener 3-pack: $9 (save $2)
- Holstein Housewares mini waffle maker: $13 (save $2)
- Automated night lights (4-pack): $10 (save $11)
- Amazon Basics AA batteries (16-pack): $21 (save $7)
- Noco Genius1 car battery charger: $21 (save $19)
- USB-C travel power strip: $13 (save $12)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $21 (save $29)
- Packing cubes (6-pack): $19 (save $8)
Cyber Monday subscription and software deals under $25: HBO Max, Adobe, more
For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.
- American Sign Language learning bundle: $20 (save $15)
- Learn to Code certification bundle: $25 (save $15)
- $100 Restaurant.com e-gift card: $11 (save $89)
- All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course: $20
- Peacock Premium (1 year): $12 (save $48)
- Hulu (1 year): $24 (save $72)
- Paramount Plus (1 year): $25 (save $25)
- HBO Max (3 months): $6 (save $24)
- Discovery Plus (3 months): $3 (save $12)
- Sling TV (1 month): $20 (save $20)
Cyber Monday toy deals under $25
Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.
- Lego Disney Bruni the Salamander buildable character: $10 (save $3)
- Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child set: $14 (save $6)
- Lego Minecraft The Bakery set: $17 (save $8)
- Taco vs. Burrito strategic family card game: $16 (save $10)
- VTech Pull and Sing Puppy: $18 (save $6)
- Funko Pop collectible figures: From $6
- Marvel Iron Man flip FX mask: $11 (save $12)
- Marvel Mayhem card game: $9 (save $8)
Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25
This hat comes in two different style options and is adjustable to fit just about everyone. The baseball hat is a washed black hat that has a leather patch sewn on with Nomad's logo, while the camper hat is two-tone and has the Nomad logo over a sunset. Check them both out now.
- Under Armour men's fleece logo shorts: $25 (save $10)
- Under Armour women's hybrid quarter zip: $23 (save $37)
- Champion pullover hoodie: $25 (save $30)
- Adidas Trefoil 2.0 backpack: $23 (save $22) Use code CYBER
- Nike Men's Dri-Fit Legend training T-shirt: $11 (save $14) Use code CYBER
- Allbirds men's Natural Run shorts (2-pack): $23 (save $45)
- Allbirds women's Natural Run short-sleeve tee: $17 (save $41)
- Volcom pullover hoodie: $25 (save $30)
- Tommy Hilfiger signature stripe graphic tee: $21 (save $19)
- Matching family pajama sets: From $5 (save up to $3)
- Men's slouchy beanie: $10 (save $15)
Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25
Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF.
- Manscaped Weed Whacker: $24 (save $11)
- Manscaped The Plow: $25 (save $10)
- Lumineux teeth whitening strips: $14 (save $8)
- Murad spot treatment: $16 (save $7)
- United Hair 7Seconds detangler: $23 (save $10)
- L'Occitane shea butter hand cream: $10 (save $3)
- Laneige skin toner and moisturizer: $23 (save $10)
- Gua Sha and Jade roller facial set: $13 (save $12)
- Aceoce 8-piece manicure set with case: $10 (save $3)
- Weily makeup vanity mirror with LED: $24 (save $10)