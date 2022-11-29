Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Cyber Monday Deals: Last Chance to Grab Discounted Beats Headphones

You can get Beats headphones for as low as $99.

David Carnoy headshot
John Falcone headshot
David Carnoy
John Falcone

Cyber Monday deals are almost done. While these Beats models are no longer at their all-time lowest prices, these deals come pretty close and make great gifts for the holidays.

Beats deals include the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and one of our favorites, the Beats Fit Pro. The Fit Pro earbuds have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro (which have a Cyber Monday deal of their own), as both sets of earbuds are built on the same tech platform.

See at Amazon

Beats has streamlined its product family to only six pairs of headphones. And while the brand remains in the weird position of competing directly with its parent company, Apple, the newest Beats models are generally more Android-friendly, down to a USB-C charger port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning cable that's standard (for now) across most Apple products.

We'll walk you through the the current best Beats headphone deals. Note that prices fluctuate often and sometimes certain colors are less expensive than others, so click through on any model to see prices for specific color options.

Read more: Best Cyber Monday Headphones and Earbuds Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Sony, Bose, Jabra and More
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Studio Buds: $99

Save $51

Near best-ever price. The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.

The lowest price on record for this model is $90, making this just a $9 difference.

Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

 

$100 at Best Buy
$99 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Beats Studio Buds: $99
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Fit Pro: $180

Save $20

Near best-ever price. While the Beats Fit Pro technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro.

Yes, if you want the fancy new Kim Kardashian versions, you'll need to pay an extra $20.

The best price to date for these is $160. At $180 right now, that's only a $20 difference from the all-time low.

Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

 

$180 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Beats Fit Pro: $180
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Studio3: $170

Save $180

Near best-ever price. Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones were released back in 2018. They're still good headphones, however. They're on sale for just $170 at Best Buy right now in a few different colors.

The lowest price to date is $150, meaning the current price is also only $20 more than the best-ever price.

Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

 

$170 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Beats Studio3: $170
David Carnoy/CNET

Powerbeats Pro: $180

Save $70

Near best-ever price. These truly wireless headphones pack many of the same features as Apple's AirPods but offer a different design and carrying case. The over-ear hook helps keep them in place while you're being active and the tips come in various sizes to help fit them in your ear comfortably.

Best-ever price stands at $150. That's $30 cheaper than this model's current price -- however, with a discount of $70, this sale may still be appealing if you want a good AirPods alternative.

Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

 

$180 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Beats Powerbeats Pro (Black)

Remaining Cyber Monday 2022 sales

Looking for the best sales and deals still available? Check out our complete coverage: