Cyber Monday Deal: This Awesome Stranger Things Mystery Toy Is 23% Off

Stranger Things -- everyone's favorite show about a group of kids taking on powerful monsters -- is seemingly more than a year away from premiering its fifth and final season. But you can hang out with the Hawkins squad this Cyber Monday... in figurine form.

In June (right around when Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 dropped), I bought a double pack of Yume's Stranger Things Upside Down Capsules on Amazon. That set of two capsules is currently less than $20 for Cyber Monday. That's a couple of dollars less than what I paid, and a solid price if you like the thrill of opening a mystery package and have a spot to display a cute figurine.

The Upside Down Capsules feature a TV-shaped case with one of 11 characters inside. I got a Demogorgon in one of my boxes, and it came with an egg and tree branch as accessories. You can also snag Max, Steve, Hopper, Eddie and more (that's right, some of your season 4 faves are also up for grabs).

A big part of the appeal is the unboxing. As you'll see in the TikTok below, you can take your time to poke through a few goodies before finally ripping open your Stranger Things companion. If you decide to display the figurine, the TV container doubles as a neat stand for it.

My miniaturized Demogorgon is currently hanging out on a bookshelf in my living room. With this Cyber Monday deal, I'm tempted to order another pack to see if I can get Steve Harrington, who's wielding his nifty Demogorgon-fighting bat.