Cyber Monday Deal Takes Up to $169 Off Office 2021 for Mac and Windows

Microsoft software can get quite expensive with just Windows 11 costing you $200 when buying from Microsoft directly. Similarly, a lifetime Office Pro 2021 license will cost you an astounding $440 when you buy it through Microsoft. That's is why it's so important to take advantage of any deal you can. Luckily, there's a great Cyber Monday deal from Stacksocial that lets you snag Office for Windows at just $60, and for Mac at just $50. Be quick about it though, because the offer ends soon. Sadly, StackSocial doesn't say when, so be sure to grab the offer while it lasts.

Just note that Mac users will get only the basic Home and Business suite, while Windows users will get the Professional suite, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access as well.

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should be aware that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, the code provided can be used one time for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on multiple machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. And while the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026.

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. But versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year -- the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine.