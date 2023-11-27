Cyber Monday Deal Gets You the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro for Only $119
Grab yourself a smart lock with this Cyber Monday deal and save $80.
If you're looking to up your home security game, smart locks are an excellent idea since they add a lot of convenience and security to a traditional lock. It's easier to get into your home without having to fumble for keys, and you know for sure it's well secured when you leave. Smart locks can get quite expensive, however, which is why Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab one, like the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro. It's currently going for just $119, which is $80 off it's usual price tag and close to $20 less than Amazon's current deal, so be sure to snap it up while the deal lasts.
The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi scored a spot in our roundup of the best smart locks of the year because it has a ton of features that make it a great choice for folks out there who have rentals or Airbnbs. You don't need to use keys to get into the house, meaning you (or guests) can use a coded entry -- and there's no app needed to access this feature. Plus, if it's a temporary guest, you can set access to expire after a certain period of time.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
For homeowners, you can use the built-in fingerprint sensor for an even easier entry process. (There's also a hidden keyhole in case you do ever need to access the house the old-fashioned way.) And of course you can also use the app on your smartphone. You can also control your smart lock from anywhere, and the app will allow you to see a log of who's entered the home, complete with a timestamp, any time you want.
This lock uses two-layer protection and a secure 128-bit AES and a dynamic key to protect your data. If you have a large family, it's worth noting that this device can identify up to 120 fingerprints, and it takes less than 0.4 seconds. Plus, because it has Wi-Fi built in, its range is pretty good, meaning you shouldn't have to worry about your router not being in the same room.
Looking for more ways to make your home smart? Be sure to check out our roundup of other smart home deals currently available, to score smart lighting, speakers and more at a great price. You can also check out our roundup of Amazon Cyber Monday deals for some alternatives.
