Cyber Monday Deal: Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 For Only $35

Cyber Monday has brought more amazing deals, especially on Amazon, where we've spotted some excellent discounts this year -- most of which are Black Friday holdovers. Many of Amazon's devices already have Cyber Monday deals, which include its second-gen Echo Show 5 for just $35 -- its ever. This device has a range of features and can serve as an alarm clock, ideal for taking video calls, streaming movies and music. It's the ideal technological assistant that can answer all your questions and requests. You can also set it up in just about any room in your home for easy access.

Alexa devices are compatible with many products, and the second-gen Echo Show 5 is no different. It was released in 2021 and features a 5.5-inch screen. The Echo Show 5 makes a great addition to an end table or nightstand due to it's small size. If you're looking for an upgrade from a traditional alarm clock that tells you the weather, serves as a news guide, sets reminders and more, then you'll love the Echo Show 5.

It's important to note that this device has a 2-megapixel camera so you'll be able to make video calls, but the quality isn't the best. So if you're mainly using it for video calls, it's worth purchasing a device with a better camera. If you want a bigger screen, there are other Echo Show devices, which range in sizes all the way up to the Echo Show 15. (You can also close a manual shutter to block the camera, too.) But if you're just looking to have Alexa access and streaming music, you'll be happy with this option. The 1.6-inch full-range speaker is similar to the fourth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker, so the sound quality is good, plus you get a screen.