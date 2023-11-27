Cyber Monday Brings the First-Ever Discount on This Advanced Bose Soundbar
The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, Alexa built-in and you can pick it up for $100 off right now.
A stunning screen is only one part of a complete home entertainment setup. If you want your shows, movies and games to feel truly immersive, you'll also want to invest in a high-quality soundbar. And with Amazon offering tons of incredible Cyber Monday deals right now, you can get your hands on one for less. That includes $100 off the new Bose Smart Ultra soundbar -- the first discount we've seen on this 2023 model -- which drops the price down to $799. There's no guaranteeing how long this deal will be available, but Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
This sleek Bose soundbar is packed full of advanced features to help take your home entertainment setup to the next level. It's equipped with six full-range transducers, including two upfiring speakers, as well as Dolby Atmos for truly immersive, room-filling sound. It also uses AI to enhance dialogue so it's not a struggle to hear what characters are saying over the music or sound effects. You can connect it directly to your TV using an HDMI eARC or optical audio cable, and stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect or Google Chromecast. Plus, it has Amazon Alexa built-in for convenient hands-free control.
