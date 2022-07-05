Cut Cords and Clean Better With Up to 45% Off Shark Robot Vacuums

Programmable robot vacuums can clean your floors in a snap, without the hassle of manual labor. These nifty devices cut the chore down to practically nothing so that you can better spend your time on the things that really matter. Prime Day is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait for great deals -- early Prime Day deals have already arrived, offering discounts on hundreds of items.

Upgrade your setup and make the process of vacuuming easier by taking advantage of deep discounts on Shark robot vacuums at Amazon and score your own self-cleaning smart robovac for up to 45% off, with prices starting as low as $130 now through July 19.

For $300, you can grab the Shark AV1002AE robot vacuum with a self-cleaning brushroll, advanced navigation and total home mapping and powerful suction, to get deep into your carpets. That's a savings of $250. The features a bagless base that holds up to 45 days' worth of debris, allowing you to check and empty your vacuum less often, freeing you up to take care of other important tasks.

If you don't need the extra dustbin, consider the even lower priced Shark AV752. The is discounted by $100 right now, bringing the price to just $130. It features powerful suction and a tri-brush system that pulls in dirt from corners and edges and has a low profile that can get into tight areas. It also gets up to 120 minutes of runtime before it needs to return to the dock to recharge.

These Shark vacuums have powerful suction that can tackle dirt, dust, debris, pet dander and hair from bare or carpeted floors, and both can be prescheduled to clean whenever is most convenient right from the app, or activated through voice commands. They also sense ledges, so you won't have to worry about either of them falling down the stairs.

If you've been thinking about updating your vacuum cleaner, now is a great time to get a smart model that can cut down your to-do list. Save time, money and effort by delegating your housework to a robot vacuum.

