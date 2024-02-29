Customize Your Space for Less With Savings on Philips Hue Smart Lights

If you want to spruce up your space on a budget, adding some smart lighting can go a long way to change the look and feel of your home with minimal effort and cost. Philips Hue smart lights are some of our favorites on the market, and you can save some cash on them right now by shopping through Woot. The company currently has new and refurbished bulbs, lamps, bundles and more, with prices starting at just $10. These deals are available through March 7, but there's a limited supply and we expect some items to sell out before then, so we recommend placing your order sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these deals.

Refurbished devices have been returned, but have at least been inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid way to spend less money than you would by buying a brand new product, while still getting quality items. Plus, your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

If you're looking for deals on light bulbs, you can snag four A19 white smart bulbs for $37 right now. They're dimmable and work with Alexa and Google Assistant. For those looking for a color light bulb to add ambiance to your space, you can pick up this pack of two A19 color bulbs in new condition with millions of colors for just $65. That's a 27% discount on their list price. If you're just getting started, Woot has a 5-piece set that includes three A19 white bulbs, a smart button and a Hue Hub for just $70 right now.

Looking for something a little more extravagant to jazz up your space? This 2-pack of Philips Hue Play light bars are available for $88. These nifty lights can be positioned near your screen or even mounted to the back of your TV and will sync with your movies or games to create ambient light around your screen for a more immersive experience. You can also score a 6-foot light strip for $70 and a 3-foot extension for $20. Just be sure you have a Hue Bridge hub, which you can pick up for $30.

For outdoor lighting deals, the smart outdoor Welcome floodlight is just $60 right now, and this Hue Ludere security light is $45, although each requires a Hue Hub. And for a colorful overhaul of your outdoor space, these HBN outdoor smart string lights are color changing and waterproof. And right now the 96-foot model is 54% off, bringing the price to $43.

You'll also find deals on smart lamps, recessed lighting and more, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to get everything you need for your entire home. Take a look at our roundup of smart home deals for even more options like speakers, plugs, small appliances and more.