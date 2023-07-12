X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Best Prime Day Fitness DealsLG OLED TV on Sale NowBest Amazon Prime Day DealsBest Prime Day Deals Under $50Best Apple Prime Day DealsOur Prime Day Live BlogPrime Day Offers Under $25Best Walmart Plus Week Deals
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Compact Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Is $70 for Prime Day (Save $30)

It is very much ice cream season and this frozen treat maker is down big for Prime Day.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
ice cream maker

Let's go!

 Cuisinart

We're screaming for this ice cream maker deal. Making the good stuff at home is undeniably fun (and saves money) and a reliable electric ice cream maker is what you'll want if you plan to make it regularly. Right now, Cuisinart's top-rated 2-quart ice cream maker is down to $70 on Amazon -- a full $30 cheaper than it normally goes for.

See at Amazon

There's no rock salt or manual cranking involved in the process, but you will need to make sure the double-insulated inner freezer bowl is frozen solid (it takes about eight hours to freeze) to make each batch. From there, you can create any number of simple ice cream, gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt recipes in 35 minutes. It's also a good size for families and won't steal too much of your counter or cupboard space. 

Another option is the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, which I tested -- and loved. The pricier model doesn't require a frozen bowl, just frozen custards that it spins into perfectly creamy ice cream in about three minutes. Read my Ninja Creami review here.

Read morePrime Day 2023: Best Kitchen Deals Available Now

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances