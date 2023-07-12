This Compact Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Is $70 for Prime Day (Save $30)

We're screaming for this ice cream maker deal. Making the good stuff at home is undeniably fun (and saves money) and a reliable electric ice cream maker is what you'll want if you plan to make it regularly. Right now, Cuisinart's top-rated 2-quart ice cream maker is down to $70 on Amazon -- a full $30 cheaper than it normally goes for.

There's no rock salt or manual cranking involved in the process, but you will need to make sure the double-insulated inner freezer bowl is frozen solid (it takes about eight hours to freeze) to make each batch. From there, you can create any number of simple ice cream, gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt recipes in 35 minutes. It's also a good size for families and won't steal too much of your counter or cupboard space.

Another option is the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, which I tested -- and loved. The pricier model doesn't require a frozen bowl, just frozen custards that it spins into perfectly creamy ice cream in about three minutes. Read my Ninja Creami review here.

Read more: Prime Day 2023: Best Kitchen Deals Available Now