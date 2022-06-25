Creators Can Save up to 40% on CyberLink's PowerDirector 365 Video Editor

Content creation can be a fun hobby or a serious business. Whatever the reason, if you enjoy video editing, you know there is a ton of editing software around to help you enhance your creations. Some of the software out there is basic, and other packages come packed with features.

Right now annual plans for are already discounted by 30% for the company's Fourth of July sale. However, CNET readers can use our exclusive promo code POWER10 at checkout to save an extra 10% off the existing sitewide sale, meaning you'll get 40% off the $70 annual plan. This offer is available through July 4.

TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are just a few of the popular social media platforms that content creators have flocked to in recent years. But if you're vying for the most views, having great software can get you a leg up over other posts.

Whether you're upgrading your current software or tying your hand at editing for the first time, consider PowerDirector 265. It's a fast video editing software subscription that uses artificial intelligence and stock footage to enhance your videos beyond basic filters. These tools can help you create better videos more quickly and easily.

You'll be able to do all the basic editing functions, like editing down the time, but you'll also be able to refine your video and add effects before you publish. But this program gives you access to intuitive editing tools, too, like distortion correction, color match, title designer and more. You'll also have the ability to use advanced features like AI-powered tools, selection mask and shape designer. It even supports 4K.

Your subscription comes with 50GB of Cloud storage, unlimited access to CyberLink premium plug-ins and effects, unlimited access to background music and sound clips, access to millions of Shutterstock video clips, background music files and stock images, access to millions of Getty stock video clips and photos and more. It imports a number of video formats, including HDR10, too. Plus, new content is added each month, so you'll have plenty of features to keep your content fresh and relevant.