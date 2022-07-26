Create Your Own Light Show With $45 Off Govee's DreamView TV Backlight Kit

Are you looking to enhance your entertainment space? Bring a new dimension to even the most immersive video games or shows with . This set comes with a 1080p Colorsense camera, LED backlights and two LED RGB light bars which react to your whatever content you're viewing or listening to in real time.

You can snag the set -- along with the control box, stands and all the other things you need for setting this kit up in your home -- for $105 during today's one-day sale at Best Buy. That's a savings of $45.

The way it works is the camera and mic capture the colors, movement and audio of your content and then the lights react, projecting a lightshow onto the wall behind your screen. Because the kit contains embedded independent control chips, groups of LEDs can be individually controlled, allowing for multiple colors to be projected onto your wall simultaneously.

You can use the Govee Home app for smart features including do-it-yourself color and effects customization, light scheduling and music modes. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, allowing you change the colors, modes and effects hands-free.